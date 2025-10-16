Implied AOR Analyst Target Price: $71

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $70.75 per unit.

With AOR trading at a recent price near $64.35 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.95% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of AOR's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are JBS N V NV CLASS A (Symbol: JBS), Hello Group Inc (Symbol: MOMO), and Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS). Although JBS has traded at a recent price of $12.81/share, the average analyst target is 66.67% higher at $21.35/share. Similarly, MOMO has 35.30% upside from the recent share price of $6.93 if the average analyst target price of $9.38/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TDS to reach a target price of $52.00/share, which is 33.99% above the recent price of $38.81. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JBS, MOMO, and TDS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF AOR $64.35 $70.75 9.95% JBS N V NV CLASS A JBS $12.81 $21.35 66.67% Hello Group Inc MOMO $6.93 $9.38 35.30% Telephone & Data Systems Inc TDS $38.81 $52.00 33.99%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

