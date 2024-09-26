Impinj - A Leader in RFID Technology

Summary

Impinj, Inc. (PI) is a leading RFID company with a 24.25% gain since the Trend Seeker buy signal on 9/9.

The company operates a cloud connectivity platform, serving various industries with endpoint ICs, reader ICs, readers, gateways, software, and algorithms.

Barchart's technical indicators show 100% buy signals, a 239.50+ Weighted Alpha, and a 290.67% gain in the last year.

Analysts have mixed ratings; Value Line gives an average rating, CFRAs MarketScope rates it a buy, and MorningStar rates it below average.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the leading RFID company Impinj (PI) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 9/9 the stock gained 24.25%.

PI Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The companyâs platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that consists of reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enable its partners to solve enterprise business problems, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, automotive, aviation, banking, datacenters, food, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, linen and uniform tracking, sports, and travel industries through original equipment and device manufacturers, tag service bureaus, systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, and other solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

100% technical buy signals

239.50+ Weighted Alpha

290.67% gain in the last year

1.78 - 60 month Beta

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 30.78% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 80.04%

Technical support level at $206.30

Recently traded at $214.05 with 50 day moving average of $167.01

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $5.90

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Value Line gave the stock its average rating of 3 with price targets between $127 and $325 with a mid-point of $226 and comments:"The future looks bright. The company continues to explore opportunities in the mobile phone industry for embedding RFID reading capability to drive RAIN RFID adoption and usage."

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a buy

MorningStar give the stock its below average rating of 2 with a Fair Value of $152.17 or 39% over valued

11,170 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.