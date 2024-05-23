News & Insights

Imperial Metals Shareholders Elect Directors

May 23, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) has released an update.

Imperial Metals Corporation has successfully elected its slate of director nominees during its virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor. Approximately 72.30% of the issued and outstanding common shares were represented in the vote. The company, headquartered in Vancouver, is involved in the exploration, development, and operation of various mining properties, including the Mount Polley, Huckleberry, and Red Chris mines.

