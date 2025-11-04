Imperial Metals Corp Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Imperial Metals Corp (III.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$38.54 million, or C$0.22 per share. This compares with C$32.27 million, or C$0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to C$168.75 million from C$146.10 million last year.

Imperial Metals Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$38.54 Mln. vs. C$32.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.22 vs. C$0.20 last year. -Revenue: C$168.75 Mln vs. C$146.10 Mln last year.

