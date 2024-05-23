Imperial (IMO) Starts Output Using Lower-Emission Technology

Imperial Oil Limited IMO, a Canadian petroleum company, has announced the commencement of production at its Grand Rapids oil sands project in Cold Lake. This significant development marks the first commercial deployment of a new recovery technology that reduces emissions intensity by utilizing less steam. The project is anticipated to significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions, demonstrating IMO’s commitment to sustainable energy production.

Revolutionary SA-SAGD Technology

Innovative Approach to Oil Recovery: The Grand Rapids project employs solvent-assisted, steam-assisted gravity drainage (“SA-SAGD”), an innovative technology that combines lighter oil with steam to extract oil from underground deposits. This method is set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to traditional processes.

Development and Piloting: IMO developed and rigorously piloted the SA-SAGD technology before its commercial deployment. This innovation represents a key achievement in the industry, offering a more sustainable approach to oil sands production.

Environmental Impact and Emission Reductions

Commitment to Lower Emissions: IMO is focused on transitioning approximately 40% of its Cold Lake production to lower-emission technology by 2030. This initiative aligns with Canada’s net-zero goals and highlights IMO's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint.

Projected Emission Reductions: By 2030, IMO anticipates a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity from its operated oil sands facilities, based on the 2016 levels. This will be achieved through next-generation technologies at Cold Lake, efficiency improvements at existing facilities and carbon capture and storage implementations.

Economic and Operational Benefits

Enhanced Production Efficiency: The Grand Rapids project is expected to reach a full production capacity of 15,000 gross barrels per day (bpd) later this year. This increased efficiency will not only boost production but also reduce operational costs.

Value for its Shareholders: Brad Corson, chairman, president and CEO of Imperial, emphasized that the Grand Rapids project represents a key milestone in delivering value to its shareholders. The project’s ahead-of-schedule completion showcases the IMO's capability to execute high-value opportunities efficiently.

Technological Milestones and Industry Leadership

Pioneering New Technologies: IMO’s development of SA-SAGD technology highlights its position as a leader in the energy sector. By pioneering this new technology, IMO sets a benchmark for sustainable practices in oil sands production.

Industry Implications: The successful implementation of SA-SAGD technology in Grand Rapids may encourage other industry players to adopt similar methods, allowing broader progress in emissions reduction.

Prospects and Sustainability Goals

Long-Term Sustainability Plans: Canada's second-largest integrated oil company’s future strategy includes continuous improvements and innovations aimed at further reducing its environmental impact. The Grand Rapids project is a cornerstone of this long-term sustainability vision.

Support for Canada’s Net Zero Goals: By actively working toward significant emissions reductions, Imperial supports Canada’s broader environmental objectives. The company’s efforts contribute to the national goal of achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Conclusion

The launch of the Grand Rapids oil sands project at Cold Lake by IMO represents a monumental achievement in the oil extraction industry. By employing the innovative SA-SAGD technology, the project not only enhances oil recovery efficiency but also significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions intensity. This initiative highlights IMO’s commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility and delivering value to its shareholders. As the project progresses, it promises to set new standards for the industry, contributing to Canada’s net zero goals and showcasing the potential of advanced recovery technologies in achieving both economic and environmental benefits.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, IMO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and SM Energy Company SM and Sunoco LP SUN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is valued at $3.29 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 66 cents per share, or 3.14%, on an annual basis.

AROC, together with its subsidiaries, works as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates under two segments — Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services.

Denver, CO-based SM Energy is valued at $5.71 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 72 cents per share, or 1.45%, on an annual basis.

SM, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, gas and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas.

Sunoco is valued at $5.28 billion. It is a major wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, distributing over 10 fuel brands through long-term contracts with more than 10,000 convenience stores, ensuring consistent cash flow.

SUN’s extensive distribution network across 40 states provides a robust and reliable source of income and the Brownsville terminal expansion will add to its revenue diversification.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.