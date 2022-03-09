Imperial Brands Suspends Operations In Russia

(RTTNews) - Joining the club of many other companies in suspending or limiting products and services in Russia, today, Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L), a British tobacco company, said it has suspended all operations in Russia, including production in Volgograd plant and sales activities.

However, the company said it will continue to pay its Russian staff members.

The Bristol-based firm has already deferred its functioning in Ukraine to ensure the safety of its 600 workers, when Russia started its invasion in the country.

Russia and Ukraine represent the two percent of the Group's net revenue, and 0.5 percent of adjusted operating profit of the fiscal 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.