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Imperial Brands Reiterates FY26 Guidance

April 14, 2026 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Imperial Brands (ITB.DE, IMB.L) reiterated full-year guidance of low-single-digit tobacco and double-digit NGP net revenue growth, 3 to 5 percent adjusted operating profit growth and at least high-single-digit earnings per share growth, all at constant currency, along with at least 2.2 billion pounds in free cash flow.

As guided, for the first half, the Group expects low-single-digit percent growth in tobacco & NGP net revenue. Tobacco net revenue is expected to show low-single-digit percent growth. Group adjusted operating profit is anticipated to be slightly higher year on year.

At last close, Imperial Brands was trading at 3,082.00 pence, down 0.06%.

Interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2026 will be announced on 12 May 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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