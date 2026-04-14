Imperial Brands Reiterates FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Imperial Brands (ITB.DE, IMB.L) reiterated full-year guidance of low-single-digit tobacco and double-digit NGP net revenue growth, 3 to 5 percent adjusted operating profit growth and at least high-single-digit earnings per share growth, all at constant currency, along with at least 2.2 billion pounds in free cash flow.

As guided, for the first half, the Group expects low-single-digit percent growth in tobacco & NGP net revenue. Tobacco net revenue is expected to show low-single-digit percent growth. Group adjusted operating profit is anticipated to be slightly higher year on year.

At last close, Imperial Brands was trading at 3,082.00 pence, down 0.06%.

Interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2026 will be announced on 12 May 2026.

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