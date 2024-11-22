Impax Asset Management to Present 2024 Results

Impax Asset Management (GB:IPX) has released an update.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is set to unveil its full-year financial results for 2024 in an online presentation led by CEO Ian Simm on November 28. The company, focused on sustainable investments, manages approximately £37.2 billion in assets and is committed to capitalizing on global sustainability challenges. With a diverse team across several countries, Impax aims to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns through its strategic investment solutions.
