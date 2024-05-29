News & Insights

Stocks

Impax Asset Management: Growth Amidst Challenges

May 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Impax Asset Management (GB:IPX) has released an update.

Impax Asset Management Group reported a 5.9% increase in assets under management (AUM) to £39.6 billion, despite a challenging market environment that led to £2.7 billion in net outflows, mainly from the wholesale channel in Europe. The company highlighted its strategic initiatives, including the expansion into fixed income and the launch of new equities strategies, which contributed to its resilience. Impax’s focus on sustainable investment opportunities and operational efficiency earned it the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

For further insights into GB:IPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.