Impax Asset Management: Growth Amidst Challenges

Impax Asset Management Group reported a 5.9% increase in assets under management (AUM) to £39.6 billion, despite a challenging market environment that led to £2.7 billion in net outflows, mainly from the wholesale channel in Europe. The company highlighted its strategic initiatives, including the expansion into fixed income and the launch of new equities strategies, which contributed to its resilience. Impax’s focus on sustainable investment opportunities and operational efficiency earned it the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

