Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUF) Price Target Increased by 51.59% to 21.80

The average one-year price target for Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCPK:IMPUF) has been revised to $21.80 / share. This is an increase of 51.59% from the prior estimate of $14.38 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.29 to a high of $32.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 381.26% from the latest reported closing price of $4.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impala Platinum Holdings. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 19.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMPUF is 0.43%, an increase of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.88% to 139,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 15,733K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,212K shares , representing a decrease of 22.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPUF by 14.17% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 15,555K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,907K shares , representing a decrease of 21.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPUF by 15.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,013K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,807K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPUF by 50.12% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,810K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,434K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPUF by 45.37% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 9,391K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,918K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPUF by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.