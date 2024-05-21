News & Insights

Stocks

Impact Healthcare REIT Major Stakeholder Shift

May 21, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

Impact Healthcare REIT (GB:IHR) has released an update.

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Quilter Plc adjusting its voting rights from 12.66% to 11.89% following transactions on May 16, 2024. The notification, completed on May 20, 2024, reflects a decrease in Quilter Plc’s shareholding in Impact Healthcare REIT, as disclosed in the latest regulatory filing.

