IMOS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of ChipMOS Technologies Inc (Symbol: IMOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.82, changing hands as high as $24.00 per share. ChipMOS Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMOS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.82 per share, with $27.2399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.90.

