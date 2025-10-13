Markets

Immuron Announces Rise In Global Revenue For Q1

October 13, 2025 — 08:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Immuron Ltd. (IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company, Monday reported its first-quarter global sales growth of Travelan, an over-the-counter immune supplement.

The company's global sales were up 34 percent to AUD$2.0 million compared to the previous year driven by increased awareness of the supplement through media marketing, increased new stores, and same store growth.

The sales for the first quarter in the U.S. rose 44 percent to AUD$0.4 million led by improved online sales and through paid social media marketing.

Travelan is a listed medicine on the Australian Register for Therapeutic Goods and is indicated to reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial.

In the premarket trade today, shares were trading 3.38 percent or 0.07 cents higher at $2.14. On Friday, the stock had closed 3.27 percent or 0.07 cents lower at $2.07 on the Nasdaq.

