Immunovant Posts 34% R&D Jump in Q1

Key Points - Immunovant’s net loss widened to $0.71 per share (GAAP) in Q1 FY2026 as expenses rose with pipeline expansion.

- Research and development expenses were $101.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $75.5 million a year earlier, as multiple clinical trials for IMVT-1402 advanced on schedule.

- No revenue was reported; cash runway projected to last through key Graves' disease data in 2027.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on therapies for autoimmune conditions, reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 11, 2025. Net loss per common share (GAAP) was $0.71 in Q1 FY2026. Research and development expenses rose sharply as the company continued pushing its lead anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) antibody, IMVT-1402, through six separate clinical trials. No revenue was reported as Immunovant remains pre-commercial. Overall, the period demonstrated increased spending to advance its pipeline.

Metric Q1 fiscal 2026(ended June 30, 2025) Q1 fiscal 2026 Estimate Q1 fiscal 2025(ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.71) $(0.68) $(0.60) (18.3%) Revenue $0.0 million $0.0 million $0.0 million 0% Research & Development Expenses $101.2 million $75.5 million 34.1% Adjusted R&D Expenses (Non-GAAP) $93.3 million $68.3 million 36.6% General & Administrative Expenses $26.0 million $18.8 million 38.3%

Immunovant’s Business at a Glance

Immunovant is advancing therapies that target autoimmune diseases, with its primary asset being IMVT-1402, an antibody designed to inhibit the neonatal Fc receptor. This approach aims to reduce the level of Immunoglobulin G (IgG), a type of antibody that can play a role in immune system attacks on the body’s own tissues. By lowering IgG, Immunovant targets underlying causes of conditions such as Graves’ disease and myasthenia gravis.

The company is pre-commercial, meaning it does not yet sell products or report revenue. Instead, its operations focus on clinical trial execution, safety and efficacy assessments, and building out its drug development pipeline. Key success factors include demonstrating clinical superiority or unique benefits of IMVT-1402, differentiating it from currently approved FcRn-targeting therapies, advancing studies through regulatory milestones, and maintaining adequate funding until pivotal trial data are available.

Quarter in Review: Expenses Rise, Pipeline Progresses, Guidance Reiterated

During the quarter, Immunovant expanded clinical testing for IMVT-1402 into more conditions, initiating two new trials in Graves’ disease and Sjögren’s disease. This brings the total to six active clinical studies for IMVT-1402, including other conditions such as difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis, myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and cutaneous lupus erythematosus. The company stated all these programs are on track, and it is targeting top-line results from several trials in 2026 and 2027.

Costs increased in line with this expanded development activity. Research and development expenses were $101.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $75.5 million a year earlier. The company cited higher clinical trial activity, contract manufacturing expenses, and a larger workforce supporting development projects. General and administrative expenses were $26.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $18.8 million a year earlier, driven by higher personnel-related expenses.

No revenue was reported as the company remains in pre-commercial development. All clinical trials for IMVT-1402 remain on schedule according to the company. However, the quarter delivered no new patient-level efficacy or safety data. Investors will need to wait for future study readouts to better assess whether IMVT-1402 can compete with approved rival FcRn inhibitors, such as the antibody drugs currently marketed by other companies.

Immunovant ended the quarter with $598.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $713.971 million as of March 31, 2025. This cash position provides runway for announced indications through the Graves’ disease readout expected in 2027. The company did not announce any new partnerships during the period; its manufacturing arrangement with Samsung Biologics continues to support its activities. No revenue or sales-related milestones were reached, and the company did not declare a dividend.

Business Focus Areas and Operating Priorities

The company’s recent focus is on demonstrating the depth of IgG antibody reduction with IMVT-1402 and minimizing off-target side effects that other FcRn inhibitors may cause. Early Phase 1 data suggest up to 80% IgG reduction with continued weekly dosing of 600 mg of IMVT-1402, but investors await results from larger and longer-term clinical trials.

Immunovant is also navigating a competitive landscape. Several approved and late-stage therapies from other companies already target the FcRn pathway for certain autoimmune diseases. This puts pressure on Immunovant to show that IMVT-1402 either works better, is safer, or is easier to use than alternatives—requirements for both regulatory approval and payer reimbursement. Additionally, the company’s partnerships, especially its manufacturing relationship with Samsung Biologics, are essential as Immunovant does not own its own production facilities. Lastly, its strategy for securing market access and reimbursement will be critical in the years ahead, even as current activities focus on research and clinical development.

Looking Forward: Cash Runway, Trial Milestones, and Guidance

This cash position provides runway for announced indications through the Graves’ disease readout expected in 2027. The company referenced multiple trial results expected over the next two years, including open-label results in difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis and proof-of-concept data in cutaneous lupus erythematosus in CY2026. Top-line data from larger studies in Graves’ disease, myasthenia gravis, and rheumatoid arthritis are targeted for 2027.

Management did not provide any specific financial guidance or revenue targets for the next quarter or the year. No dividend is currently paid by Immunovant (IMVT does not currently pay a dividend). As clinical milestones approach, investors will keep watch on both the emerging data quality and the company’s spending pace, as significant future funding may be required if clinical progress stays on schedule.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

