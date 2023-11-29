Immunovant (IMVT) Up on Positive Initial IMVT-1402 MAD Study Data

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT announced positive initial data from the 600 mg multiple-ascending dose (MAD) portion of its early-stage study on its new pipeline candidate, IMVT-1402.

The phase I study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamic profiles of subcutaneously administered (SC) IMVT-1402 in healthy adults.

Immunovant’s next-generation FcRn inhibitor, IMVT-1402, is being developed as a SC injection.

Per the initial results of the study, four once-weekly SC doses of IMVT-1402 (600 mg) led to a mean dose-dependent reduction of 74% in immunoglobin G (IgG), a metric in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. This reflected that the candidate has a potency that is similar to a high dose of batoclimab but with minimal dose-related changes in serum albumin or LDL-C.

Shares of Immunovant were up 7.4% on Tuesday following the announcement of the news. The stock has skyrocketed 102.9% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 23.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In September 2023, the company announced positive initial data from both cohorts, the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion and the 300 mg MAD portion, of the phase I study on IMVT-1402.

Per the latest press release, the findings from the 600 mg MAD cohort on IMVT-1402 are consistent with the previously announced data from the 300 mg MAD cohort.

Importantly, treatment with IMVT-1402 was generally well tolerated across all the doses. Treatment-related adverse events were all mild or moderate.

The company believes that the initial findings on IMVT-1402 reaffirm the candidate’s potential to become a best-in-class FcRn inhibitor.

We note that Immunovant is developing its lead pipeline candidate batoclimab as an SC injection to treat autoimmune indications, including myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and Graves’ disease. Several mid-late-stage studies are currently ongoing on batoclimab targeting these indications.

In the absence of a marketed product, the successful development of batoclimab and other pipeline candidates holds the key for this clinical-stage immunology company.

