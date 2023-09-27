Immunovant (IMVT) Soars on Upbeat Initial IMVT-1402 Study Data

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT, a clinical-stage company, announced positive initial results from both cohorts, the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion and the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) portion, of its early-stage study of IMVT-1402.

The phase I study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamic profiles of subcutaneously administered (SC) IMVT-1402, which is Immunovant’s next-generation FcRn inhibitor, in healthy adults.

Per the initial results from the study, it was observed that the SC doses of IMVT-1402 caused dose-dependent reductions in immunoglobin G (IgG) in healthy adults, with no dose-related changes in serum albumin or LDL-C. Management believes that these initial findings reaffirm IMVT-1402’s potential to become a best-in-class FcRn inhibitor.

IMVT-1402 is being developed as a SC injection.

The company’s stock shot up 97% in the last trading session in response to the encouraging initial update from the phase I study of IMVT-1402. Year to date, shares of Immunovant have skyrocketed 125.1% against the industry’s 16.2% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the SAD portion of the study, treatment with IMVT-1402 SC demonstrated a consistent reduction in IgG, a metric in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, with potency that is similar to or greater than that of batoclimab (formerly IMVT-1401).

The safety profile of the candidate in the SAD cohort was found to be generally favorable. Adverse events on treatment with IMVT-1402 were all mild or moderate. Furthermore, no significant reduction from baseline in serum albumin (the main protein of human blood plasma) or increase in LDL-C (bad cholesterol) was observed at any instance.

IMVT also announced initial MAD results for the IMVT-1402 300 mg cohort, ahead of schedule. The company reported that the mean total IgG reduction from baseline in the MAD cohort was 63%, with no decrease in serum albumin below baseline and no increase in LDL-C above baseline, which was observed after four weekly 300 mg SC doses of IMVT-1402.

The safety profile of IMVT-1402 in the MAD cohort was also favorable. Treatment-related adverse events were all mild or moderate.

Immunovant is also currently evaluating its lead candidate, batoclimab, in the treatment of several autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies, with an initial focus on the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease. Other indications include chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and Graves’ disease.

In a separate press release, Immunovant also announced initiating a proposed underwritten public offering and concurrent private placement of an aggregate of $300,000,000 of shares of its common stock.

The underwritten public offering portion constitutes an offer to sell $130,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Additionally, Immunovant intends to further grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $19,500,000 of shares of its common stock offered at the public offering price.

IMVT intends to sell the remaining $170,000,000 of shares of its common stock to Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV. Immunovant is a subsidiary of Roivant.

Shares of Roivant also soared about 21.6% in the last trading session, after Immunovant announced positive initial results from its phase I study of IMVT-1402.

Immunovant currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

