ImmunoGen (IMGN) Gets FDA Priority Review for Elahere sBLA

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental biologics license application (“sBLA”), seeking to convert the accelerated approval for its sole marketed drug, Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine), to full approval for treating FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

With the FDA granting a priority review to the sBLA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Apr 5, 2024.

The FDA granted priority review to the sBLA based on data from the phase III MIRASOL study, which evaluated Elahere in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Data from the same showed that treatment with Elahere led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival, objective response rate and overall survival versus single-agent chemotherapy.

The FDA approved Elahere under the accelerated pathway for FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in November 2022. This decision was based on data from the pivotal SORAYA study.

ImmunoGen has filed a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency, seeking approval of Elahere in FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, with a potential nod expected in late 2024.

Shares of ImmunoGen have skyrocketed 488.9% year to date against the industry’s decline of 8.5%.

ImmunoGen stock received a boost last week when drug giant AbbVie ABBV announced a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $10.1 billion. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2024, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Under the terms of the deal, the purchase price offered by ABBV of $31.26 represents a premium of almost 95% on ImmunoGen’s closing price of $16.06 on Nov 29.

The acquisition is likely to diversify AbbVie’s oncology pipeline across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Elahere recorded sales of $212 million in the first nine months of 2023. The drug is also being evaluated in multiple studies, both as monotherapy and in combination with other drugs, for ovarian cancer, which should expand the drug’s use in earlier lines of therapy and additional patient populations upon successful development and potential approval.

