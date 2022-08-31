ImmunoGen: Initial Frontline Data From CADENZA Study Further Support Potential Of Pivekimab

(RTTNews) - ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) issued an update on the phase 2 CADENZA study of pivekimab sunirine in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. In data from the first ten patients in the pivotal CADENZA frontline cohort, the company observed: 2 of 4 de novo patients achieved complete response/clinical complete response; and 4 of 6 PCHM patients achieved complete response/clinical complete response/complete response with partial hematological recovery.

"We believe these initial frontline data from the CADENZA study further support the potential of pivekimab as an important treatment option for patients with BPDCN," said Anna Berkenblit, Chief Medical Officer of ImmunoGen.

In conjunction with a recent type B meeting regarding these initial data from the CADENZA study, the company has aligned with FDA that the efficacy analysis will be conducted in de novo BPDCN patients with complete response/clinical complete response as the primary endpoint and the key secondary endpoint of duration of complete response/clinical complete response. The company now expects to report top-line data on the primary and key secondary endpoints in 2024.

