Immunocore To Present At ESMO On Sep.9

(RTTNews) - Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR), a clinical-stage company developing TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, expects to present initial phase I data from the dose escalation study of its drug candidate IMC-F106CS, in solid tumors at the ESMO on September 9.

IMC-F106C is being studied in the phase I/II trial as a potential treatment for PRAME-positive adult cancer patients.

Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma (PRAME) is a cancer testis antigen (CTA) and is an important target since it is broadly expressed in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and other tumors of unmet need.

The data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris at 4:50 PM CEST.

IMCR has traded in a range of $18.43 to $56.90 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Friday's trading at $52.00, up 0.19%.

