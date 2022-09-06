Markets
IMCR

Immunocore To Present At ESMO On Sep.9

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR), a clinical-stage company developing TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, expects to present initial phase I data from the dose escalation study of its drug candidate IMC-F106CS, in solid tumors at the ESMO on September 9.

IMC-F106C is being studied in the phase I/II trial as a potential treatment for PRAME-positive adult cancer patients.

Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma (PRAME) is a cancer testis antigen (CTA) and is an important target since it is broadly expressed in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and other tumors of unmet need.

The data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris at 4:50 PM CEST.

IMCR has traded in a range of $18.43 to $56.90 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Friday's trading at $52.00, up 0.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMCR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular