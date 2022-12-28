ImmunityBio (IBRX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.76, changing hands as low as $4.74 per share. ImmunityBio Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBRX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.60 per share, with $7.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.79.

