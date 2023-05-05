ImmunityBio (IBRX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.15, changing hands as high as $4.99 per share. ImmunityBio Inc shares are currently trading up about 28.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBRX's low point in its 52 week range is $1.21 per share, with $7.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.11.

