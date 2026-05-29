ImmunityBio: Anktiva Explained and What Comes Next

ImmunityBio IBRX is building a portfolio of immunotherapies designed to activate both innate and adaptive immunity in cancer and infectious diseases. Its Cancer BioShield platform centers on Anktiva (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept), an interleukin-15 receptor superagonist antibody-cytokine fusion protein built to stimulate natural killer cells, cytotoxic T cells and memory T cells. With a vertically integrated model spanning research, clinical development and commercialization, ImmunityBio’s near-term narrative is increasingly tied to how far Anktiva can scale.

IBRX Setup in One Paragraph

ImmunityBio’s strategy is straightforward: use immune activation as the core mechanism and push programs that can drive durable responses. Beyond Anktiva, the company also lists adenovirus-vectored vaccines, allogeneic and autologous natural killer cell therapies, and other immunomodulators. In practice, Anktiva is the commercial engine and the key proof point for the broader platform.

ImmunityBio’s Anktiva Is Now a Real Revenue Driver

Anktiva is ImmunityBio’s lead product and primary revenue source, with U.S. commercial activity beginning after the April 2024 Food and Drug Administration approval and initial shipments starting in May 2024. That shift showed up clearly in financial results. Total revenue reached $113.3 million in 2025, up 668% from $14.7 million in 2024, reflecting a full year of commercialization momentum. Product revenue accounted for $113.0 million of the 2025 total.

The ramp continued into 2026. First-quarter 2026 revenue was $44.2 million, up about 168% year over year, supported by continued Anktiva sales momentum and repeat ordering as new prescribers adopted the regimen and physicians broadened use across eligible patients, including in the maintenance setting.

IBRX Approval Footprint Starts With Bladder Cancer

In the United States, Anktiva is approved with bacillus Calmette-Guérin for adults with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors. That indication is the current commercial foundation, but geographic expansion is widening the addressable opportunity.

Outside the United States, Anktiva has been approved in the United Kingdom, and the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization in the European Union in February 2026 for the same bladder cancer indication. Saudi Arabia has also approved Anktiva for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and conditionally approved Anktiva with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

ImmunityBio, Inc. Price

ImmunityBio, Inc. price | ImmunityBio, Inc. Quote

ImmunityBio Is Pushing Anktiva Earlier in Care

Within bladder cancer, the development plan is centered on moving Anktiva earlier in the treatment pathway. The strategy is framed as a multi-year label expansion path rather than a single-indication story, with regulatory and guideline momentum reinforcing broader adoption over time.

Supply dynamics are also part of the commercial calculus. The long-running U.S. BCG shortage remains a structural driver for the Anktiva plus BCG regimen, and ImmunityBio is pursuing multiple supply paths, including an exclusive U.S. development and supply agreement for the Tokyo strain of BCG with Japan BCG Laboratory.

IBRX Has Clear Near-Term Catalysts in Bladder

A key near-term catalyst is the FDA-accepted filing, announced May 19, seeking approval for Anktiva plus BCG in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with papillary-only disease. A final decision is expected by Jan. 6, 2027.

Guideline positioning already supports the push. National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) bladder cancer guidelines include Anktiva plus BCG for BCG-unresponsive papillary-only disease as Category 2A, alongside CIS with or without papillary tumors, also Category 2A.

ImmunityBio’s Next Bladder Read-Through in 2026

The next major read-through comes from the pivotal QUILT-2.005 study in BCG-naïve CIS. The study is fully enrolled, and the independent monitoring committee confirmed that no additional enrollment is required. That supports plans to submit a supplemental biologics license application in 2026.

If executed on schedule, this step would further reinforce the effort to broaden Anktiva’s bladder cancer franchise into earlier settings, while keeping the near-term catalyst calendar focused and measurable.

What Investors Watch Beyond the Science

Investors should balance progress with execution risk. The competitive environment for ImmunityBio’s product and pipeline is intense, and the company remains solely dependent on Anktiva as its marketed product. Any pipeline or regulatory setback could pressure growth prospects. Internationally, the Europe ramp requires country-by-country reimbursement, with Germany expected to commercialize first in 2026 and the broader rollout potentially extending into 2027.

For context, several peers also sit at Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), including Agenus AGEN and Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA. Against that backdrop, ImmunityBio’s longer-horizon view remains Neutral, while the short-horizon Zacks Rank is #3. Style Scores show Growth of A, Momentum of B, Value of F and VGM of C.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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