Immunic Reports Positive Phase 1b Data For IMU-856 In Celiac Disease

(RTTNews) - Immunic, Inc. (IMUX), Thursday reported positive data from phase 1b study of IMU-856 for the treatment of celiac disease, a chronic digestive and autoimmune disorder.

A post hoc analysis of patients treated with IMU-856 showed a dose-dependent increase of endogenous glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) levels.

"GLP-1, a hormone that occurs naturally in the gut, is released after eating and helps the body regulate blood sugar and satiety. It plays several critical roles, including triggering insulin release from the pancreas and blocking glucagon, a hormone raising blood sugar. Additionally, GLP-1 affects areas of the brain that process hunger and satiety," noted Hella Kohlhof, Chief Scientific Officer of Immunic.

IMU-856 also showed a dose-dependent reduction of body weight gain and food consumption in preclinical studies. These effects may indicate the potential for IMU-856 as an oral treatment option for weight management, the company said in a statement.

