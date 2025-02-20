News & Insights

Immunic Reports IMU-856 Data Showing Dose-Dependent GLP-1 Increase And Weight Management Potential

February 20, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Immunic Inc. (IMUX), on Thursday, announced new data from its IMU-856 program, highlighting a dose-dependent increase in GLP-1 levels in patients from its Phase 1b trial for celiac disease.

The new data suggests IMU-856 may present a promising oral treatment option for weight management.

According to the trial findings, there was a significant increase in endogenous GLP-1 levels, up to 250 percent compared to placebo, in celiac disease patients.

In a 6-month preclinical in vivo study too, IMU-856 was found to reduce body weight and food intake by up to 40 percent.

IMU-856 targets SIRT6, a protein involved in intestinal barrier regeneration, and its effects on GLP-1 may activate enteroendocrine cells involved in regulating hunger and satiety.

The data from both clinical and preclinical studies suggest that IMU-856 could potentially be developed as an oral therapy for obesity, a market expected to exceed $170 billion by 2031.

Immunic's CEO, Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., emphasized the significance of these findings, noting that the oral, once-daily nature of IMU-856 could offer a unique alternative to injectable treatments for weight management.

IMUX closed Wednesday's (Feb.19 2025) trading at $1.05 down by 3.67%. In premarket trading Thursday the stock is up by 3.80% at $1.09.

