Immunic Names Erik Lundgren Chief Executive Officer

(RTTNews) - Immunic, Inc. (IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday said it has appointed Erik Lundgren as its new chief executive officer, effective May 22, 2026, with employment set to begin on June 1.

Lundgren succeeds Daniel Vitt, who will continue to oversee scientific strategy and portfolio advancement while remaining a member of Immunic's board of directors.

Lundgren has nearly 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including commercial strategy, global portfolio leadership and product launches, with a strong background in multiple sclerosis. He previously served as senior vice president of the Commercial Portfolio Organization at Genentech, part of the Roche Group

"As we look to our next phase of growth, including the pivotal phase 3 RMS data readout expected by year-end, preparations for NDA filing in this indication and potential commercialization thereafter, Erik's experience will be invaluable," said Michael W. Bonney, Chair of Immunic's Board of Directors.

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