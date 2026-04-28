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Immunic Appoints Michael Panzara As CMO

April 28, 2026 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Immunic, Inc. (IMUX), Tuesday announced the appointment of Michael Panzara, as Chief Medical Officer, succeeding Andreas Muehler, effective April 24, 2026.

In this new role, he will lead the company's development organization, including clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory affairs, and will be a critical partner to the CEO and the Board of Directors in defining and driving the overall company strategy.

Panzara most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of Neurvati Neurosciences, Inc.

In light of his appointment, the Compensation Committee of Immunic's Board of Directors granted Panzara an initial equity option to purchase 300,000 shares of common stock of the company under the Immunic, Inc. 2026 Inducement Equity Compensation Plan.

In the pre-market hours, IMUX is trading at $9.70, down 2.81 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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