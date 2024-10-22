Immunic announces outcome of ENSURE program

Immunic (IMUX) announced the outcome of the non-binding, interim futility analysis of its phase 3 ENSURE program, investigating lead asset, nuclear receptor related 1, or Nurr1, activator, vidofludimus calcium, or IMU-838, for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, or RMS. Based on the outcome of the interim futility analysis, an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee, or IDMC, has recommended that the trials are not futile and should continue as planned. The interim futility analysis of the phase 3 ENSURE program was performed by an unblinded IDMC and based on a pre-specified assessment after approximately half of the planned first relapse events occurred in the double-blind treatment periods of each of the twin ENSURE-1 and ENSURE-2 trials. The analysis was intended to inform potential sample size adjustment and help prevent the final study readout from occurring before sufficient events have been achieved. The unblinded IDMC was asked to make two decisions: The first question, as to whether the trials are futile, was answered by the IDMC with “futility criteria have not been met.” The second question, as to whether the sample size in each trial should be increased, was answered by the IDMC with “continue as planned.” Both decisions were based on the conditional power of the trials at the time of the interim analysis. Immunic has remained blinded during the interim analysis and has not seen any of the data available to the IDMC to make their recommendations. The ongoing ENSURE program comprises two identical multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 3 trials designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of vidofludimus calcium versus placebo in RMS patients. Each of the trials, titled ENSURE-1 and ENSURE-2, is expected to enroll approximately 1,050 adult patients with active RMS at more than 100 sites in more than 15 countries, including the United States, India and countries in Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe. Patients are being randomized in a double-blinded fashion to either 30 mg daily doses of vidofludimus calcium or placebo and the primary endpoint for both trials is time to first relapse up to 72 weeks. Key secondary endpoints include time to confirmed disability worsening based on Expanded Disability Status Scale disability progression, volume of new T2-lesions, time to sustained clinically relevant changes in cognition, and percentage of whole brain volume change, grey matter volume and white matter volume. As previously reported, completion of ENSURE-1 is anticipated in the second quarter of 2026, with completion of ENSURE-2 expected in the second half of 2026.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IMUX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.