ImmuneOnco Begins Pioneering Phase III CMML Trial

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has announced the successful dosing of the first patient in its Phase III trial of IMM01 (Timdarpacept) combined with azacitidine for treating chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). This study is notable as it is the first of its kind targeting CD47 for CMML. The company holds global intellectual property rights for IMM01, showcasing its innovative approach in the biopharmaceutical market.

For further insights into HK:1541 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.