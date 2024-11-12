News & Insights

ImmuneOnco Begins Pioneering Phase III CMML Trial

November 12, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has announced the successful dosing of the first patient in its Phase III trial of IMM01 (Timdarpacept) combined with azacitidine for treating chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). This study is notable as it is the first of its kind targeting CD47 for CMML. The company holds global intellectual property rights for IMM01, showcasing its innovative approach in the biopharmaceutical market.

