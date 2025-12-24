Immuneering Prepares To Share 12-Month Survival Data In Pancreatic Cancer Trial

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) announced that it will present updated 12-month overall survival data from its ongoing Phase 2a trial of Atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine / nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line pancreatic cancer patients on January 7, 2026.

CEO Ben Zeskind noted that the company is increasingly confident in Atebimetinib's ability to extend and improve the lives of patients facing one of the most aggressive cancers.

Pancreatic cancer remains among the deadliest malignancies, with limited treatment options and poor survival rates. Current therapies often struggle to balance efficacy with tolerability, leaving patients in need of new approaches.

Atebimetinib, Immuneering's lead candidate, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK designed to improve durability and tolerability across MAPK pathway-driven tumors, including pancreatic cancer.

The Phase 2a study is evaluating Atebimetinib in combination with mGnP in newly diagnosed patients, and the upcoming survival data will provide critical insight into whether the regimen can deliver meaningful benefit compared to standard therapy. Encouraging signals from earlier analyses have already suggested that the combination may offer improved outcomes, including the September 2025 update, in which Immuneering reported extraordinary 86% overall survival at 9 months, alongside a favourable tolerability profile.

Immuneering plans to advance Atebimetinib into a Phase 3 MAPKeeper 301 trial in first-line pancreatic cancer, with patient dosing anticipated to begin in mid-2026. The upcoming Phase 2a survival results will provide the foundation for this registrational study, supporting the company's goal of establishing Deep Cyclic Inhibitors as a new category of cancer medicines while continuing to develop early-stage programs on the same platform.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash and cash equivalents of $227.6 million, sufficient to fund operations through 2029.

IMRX has traded between $1.10 and $10.08 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $6.39, up 8.12%, and rose further in the overnight trading to $6.53, up 2.19%.

