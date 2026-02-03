Immersion (IMMR) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Immersion (NasdaqGS:IMMR) has been revised to $13.77 / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of $12.50 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.91% from the latest reported closing price of $6.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immersion. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMR is 0.06%, an increase of 37.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 19,624K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 906K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 753K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 720K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 55.80% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 609K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PHLOX - Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund holds 600K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.