Immatics N.V. to Present Updated Data on IMA203 TCR T-cell Therapy at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Immatics announces presentations on IMA203 TCR T-cell therapy at ASCO 2025, featuring updated trial data and ongoing studies.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will present data on its lead cell therapy candidate, IMA203 TCR T-cell therapy targeting PRAME, at the upcoming 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3 in Chicago. The presentations will include an oral update from the Phase 1b trial focusing on patients with metastatic melanoma, featuring longer follow-up data, and additional information from uveal melanoma patients. A poster presentation will discuss the ongoing Phase 3 SUPRAME trial, which evaluates IMA203 in patients with unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma who have already undergone treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor. Both abstracts will be available on the ASCO website on May 22, 2025. IMA203 aims to provide precise targeting of cancer cells while minimizing effects on healthy tissues, and it is currently in advanced clinical trials to address significant medical needs in melanoma treatment.

Immatics is set to present updated data on its lead therapy, IMA203 TCR T-cell therapy, at the prestigious ASCO Annual Meeting, showcasing its commitment to transparency and progress in cancer treatment.

The presentation includes substantial new data from the Phase 1b trial, indicating ongoing development and potential advancements in the understanding of IMA203's efficacy in treating metastatic melanoma.

The company is actively engaging in a Phase 3 clinical trial (SUPRAME), signifying progress in its pipeline and potential for registration-enabling data that could lead to market approval.

Upcoming presentations rely on updated clinical data, raising concerns about the robustness and reliability of previous results.

The company is still in the clinical trial phase for its lead product candidate, which might indicate that it has not yet achieved commercial viability.

Participation in multiple clinical trials, including a registration-enabling Phase 3 trial, could suggest challenges in reaching conclusive results quickly.

What is IMA203 TCR T-cell therapy?

IMA203 is an autologous, engineered T-cell receptor therapy targeting PRAME, designed for treating solid tumors with minimal healthy tissue expression.

When will Immatics present at the ASCO Annual Meeting?

Immatics will present at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 – June 3, focusing on IMA203 and its trials.

What type of data will be shared in the oral presentation?

The oral presentation will feature updated data from the Phase 1b trial of IMA203 in patients with metastatic melanoma.

What is the SUPRAME trial?

SUPRAME is a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating IMA203 in patients with unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma who have undergone prior checkpoint inhibitor treatment.

How can I stay updated on Immatics' news?

Follow Immatics on Instagram and LinkedIn, or visit their website at www.immatics.com for regular updates and information.

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, April 23, 2025



–



Immatics N.V.



(NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced upcoming presentations on its lead cell therapy product candidate, IMA203 TCR T-cell therapy targeting PRAME, at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held from May 30 – June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.





Updated data from the Phase 1b trial of IMA203 in patients with metastatic melanoma with substantially longer follow-up compared to the last presentation in October 2024, and including data from additional uveal melanoma patients enrolled since then, will be highlighted in an oral presentation.





In addition, a trial-in-progress poster on SUPRAME, the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating IMA203 in patients with unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma who have received prior treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor, will be presented at the conference.





Full abstracts will be available on the ASCO website on May 22, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET.









Oral Presentation











Title:



Phase 1 clinical update of IMA203, an autologous TCR-T targeting PRAME in patients with PD1 refractory metastatic melanoma







Presenting author:



Martin Wermke, MD







Session:



Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy







Date / Time:



May 31, 2025 / 3:00 – 6:00 pm CDT







Abstract ID:



2508









Poster Presentation











Title:



SUPRAME: A phase 3 trial comparing IMA203, an engineered T-cell receptor expressing T cell therapy (TCR T) vs investigator’s choice in patients with previously treated advanced cutaneous melanoma







Presenting author:



Jason Luke, MD, FACP, FASCO







Session:



Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy







Date / Time:



June 2, 2025 / 1:30 - 4:30 pm CDT







Abstract ID:



TPS2673







About IMA203 TCR T-cell Therapy and Target PRAME







IMA203 is an autologous, engineered T-cell receptor T-cell therapy (TCR T) that targets PRAME, an intracellular protein displayed as a peptide antigen on the surface of multiple solid tumors via HLA-A*02:01, with minimal expression on healthy tissues. With precise targeting and a turnaround time of approximately 14 days, IMA203 has demonstrated a favorable clinical profile in patients with unmet medical needs.





IMA203 TCR T-cell therapy is currently being evaluated in a registration-enabling randomized controlled Phase 3 trial, “SUPRAME,” in patients with unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma who have disease progression on or after at least one PD-1 inhibitor. In parallel, the Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with solid tumors expressing PRAME is ongoing with a focus on uveal melanoma.







About Immatics







Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T-cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T-cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.





Immatics intends to use its website



www.immatics.com



as a means of disclosing material non-public information.



Instagram



and



LinkedIn



.







