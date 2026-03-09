Markets

IMI Launches GBP 500 Mln Share Buyback

March 09, 2026 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IMI plc (IMI.L, IMIAF, IMIUY), an engineering company, on Monday announced the launch of a share buyback programme of up to 500 million pounds to reduce its share capital.

The company said the programme is expected to run until no later than December 31.

The company said it entered into an agreement with JPMorgan Securities plc to manage the first tranche of the programme worth up to 250 million pounds.

On Friday, IMI.L closed trading 2.25% higher at GBp 2,1814 on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.