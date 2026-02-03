Imerys (IMYSF) Price Target Decreased by 28.48% to 33.04

The average one-year price target for Imerys (OTCPK:IMYSF) has been revised to $33.04 / share. This is a decrease of 28.48% from the prior estimate of $46.19 dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.49 to a high of $43.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.40% from the latest reported closing price of $31.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imerys. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 25.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMYSF is 0.03%, an increase of 53.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.29% to 2,828K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 454K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMYSF by 32.18% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 372K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 285K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMYSF by 5.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMYSF by 29.50% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 220K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing a decrease of 69.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMYSF by 58.85% over the last quarter.

