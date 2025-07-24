IMAX Posts 44 Percent EPS Jump in Q2

Key Points - Earnings per share (EPS, non-GAAP) beat expectations at $0.26, compared to the $0.21 analyst estimate for Q2 2025, reflecting 44% year-over-year growth.

- Gross margin expanded to 58.5%, driven by higher box office and network activity, propelling net income (GAAP) to $12.2 million, up 139%.

- System installations continued at a rapid pace, and management reaffirmed the $1.2 billion global box office target for 2025.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), the pioneer in premium large-format cinema technology, reported earnings for Q2 2025 on July 24, 2025, highlighting notable beats on both revenue (GAAP) and earnings (non-GAAP EPS) forecasts. The company posted GAAP revenue of $91.7 million, topping analyst expectations of $90.75 million (GAAP), and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.26, above the $0.21 consensus. Net income (GAAP) reached $12.2 million, more than doubling from the prior year, alongside gross margin expansion to 58.5%. The quarter was marked by record box office share and expanded global system installations, demonstrating progress across IMAX's strategic goals for technology leadership and network growth. Overall, the period was strong, as performance outpaced expectations and key financial metrics showed marked improvement over prior results.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.26 $0.21 $0.18 44% Revenue (GAAP) $91.7 million $90.75 million $89.0 million 3.0% Net Income (GAAP) $12.2 million $5.1 million 139.2% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $39.1 million $31.0 million 26% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(Six months ended June 30) $8.1 million $8.4 million -3.6%

IMAX: Business Overview and Strategic Priorities

IMAX is a leader in immersive entertainment, known for its high-end digital projection systems and proprietary format, delivering enhanced experiences in cinemas worldwide. The company installs premium projection systems (like IMAX Laser Systems) in cinemas, earns revenue from system sales and upgrades, and splits box office proceeds from IMAX screenings.

Recent strategic priorities span technological innovation, expanding its global network, and developing a slate of unique content. The company’s roots in projection technology and R&D remain vital, with ongoing integration of laser and AI-based upgrades. IMAX’s success hinges on its ability to differentiate with next-generation formats, expand the number of locations, and secure exclusive or specially formatted blockbuster and local language films. Strategic partnerships with exhibitors and studios, along with emerging revenue from streaming and consumer technology, are core to continued growth.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

The second quarter recorded robust top- and bottom-line gains, reflecting elevated demand for premium moviegoing. Adjusted EPS reached $0.26, beating analyst expectations, due to strong operating leverage as incremental box office dollars flowed efficiently to profits. Revenue (GAAP) climbed 3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA grew 26% year over year, indicating improved profitability.

Gross margin expanded to 58.5%, a nine-point jump versus the prior year. This was driven by a record box office, improved network utilization, and a higher-margin revenue mix, especially in Content Solutions, where gross margin leapt from 46% in Q2 2024 to 66% in Q2 2025. The company attributes these gains partly to the success of "Filmed for IMAX" blockbuster titles, including tentpole films such as "Sinners," "MI: The Final Reckoning," and "F1: The Movie." IMAX delivered approximately 20% or more of the opening weekend domestic box office for these titles, with global box office market share hitting 3.6%—up 19% year over year, on less than 1% of screens.

Network expansion was another core story. IMAX installed 36 systems, up 50% from the prior-year period. System signings for the first half of 2025 totaled 123, nearly matching the full-year 2024 total of 130. Although the end-of-quarter backlog held steady at 501 units as of June 30, 2025, the active pace of installations and signings positioned the company for its expected record year. Total operating network locations reached 1,821 as of June 30, 2025, including 1,750 multiplexes as of June 30, 2025.

The quarter also spotlighted partnerships in action. Deals with major exhibitors and studios enabled continued expansion of exclusive and enhanced content, while collaboration with streaming giant Amazon supports diversification. IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond noted, “Our market share on this summer slate has reached all-time highs thanks to an unprecedented run of eight Filmed for IMAX® releases shot with our cameras, for our screens.” and revenue from the streaming and consumer tech segment remained small, at $2.1 million.

One-time events involved revenue comparisons affected by last year’s sale of “The Blue Angels” streaming rights, which caused a 3% revenue dip in the Content Solutions segment, despite strong overall box office. No significant changes to the company’s policy on dividends or capital allocation were declared, but IMAX increased its share repurchase authorization by $100 million in June 2025, bringing the total available for buybacks to $500 million as of June 30, 2025, with $251 million remaining unused. IMAX does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Management’s Outlook and Areas to Watch

Management reaffirmed its guidance for a record $1.2 billion in global box office for 2025, underscoring confidence in the film and installation pipeline. Q3 2025 was described as “off to a very strong start,” reflecting ongoing strength in premium content and global demand for IMAX experiences.

Going forward, key points to watch include the flat system backlog, which, if not offset by new deals, could indicate a plateau in incremental network growth, as the IMAX system backlog was 501 as of Q2 2025, compared to 504 as of Q2 2024. Revenue volatility in the Content Solutions segment could persist, as one-off content licensing and streaming arrangements can create uneven comparisons year to year. Management will also need to closely monitor competitive pressures, as rival exhibitors develop their own premium formats. While diversification into consumer technology and streaming has potential, it remains a minor contributor to the financials for now. IMAX does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

