IMAX

IMAX Increases Current Share-Repurchase Program By $100 Mln

June 12, 2025 — 10:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IMAX Corp. (IMAX) Thursday announced an increase of $100 million in the company's share repurchase program along with a one-year extension through June 30, 2027.

This expansion brings the company's total share repurchase authorization to $500 million, of which approximately $250 million remains available.

The company has repurchased a total of 15.1 million of its common shares (or approximately a 23% net reduction in shares outstanding) for an aggregate purchase price of $249.3 million pursuant to the current share-repurchase program since it commenced on July 1, 2017.

