IMAX Increases Current Share-Repurchase Program By $100 Mln

(RTTNews) - IMAX Corp. (IMAX) Thursday announced an increase of $100 million in the company's share repurchase program along with a one-year extension through June 30, 2027.

This expansion brings the company's total share repurchase authorization to $500 million, of which approximately $250 million remains available.

The company has repurchased a total of 15.1 million of its common shares (or approximately a 23% net reduction in shares outstanding) for an aggregate purchase price of $249.3 million pursuant to the current share-repurchase program since it commenced on July 1, 2017.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.