Imax Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Imax Corp. (IMAX) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $20.7 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $13.9 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Imax Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.2 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $106.7 million from $91.5 million last year.

Imax Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.7 Mln. vs. $13.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $106.7 Mln vs. $91.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.