This IMAX CEO Sale Closes Out a Decade-Old Options Grant

Key Points

Gelfond sold 8,943 common shares in an open-market transaction for a total value of ~$334,000 on April 27, 2026.

This sale represented 1.17% of his direct holdings and leaves him with 765,002 common shares directly owned post-transaction.

The transaction was executed via direct ownership and involved the conversion of derivative securities (stock options) immediately before sale.

Gelfond retains additional exposure through 1,332,411 unexercised stock options and 231,562 restricted share units, on top of his 765,002 directly held common shares

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IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), a leader in immersive cinema technology, reported a recent insider sale amid ongoing global expansion and strong price gains.

Richard L. Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer of IMAX, reported the open-market sale of 8,943 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $334,000 on April 27, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,943 Transaction value ~$334,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 765,002 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$56.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.33); post-transaction value based on April 27, 2026 market close ($37.12).

Key questions

What does the 8,943-share sale represent in the context of Gelfond's overall stake?

This transaction accounted for only 1.17% of Gelfond's direct holdings, indicating a minimal reduction relative to his remaining 1,530,004 common shares and does not materially alter his exposure to IMAX.

This transaction accounted for only 1.17% of Gelfond's direct holdings, indicating a minimal reduction relative to his remaining 1,530,004 common shares and does not materially alter his exposure to IMAX. Was the sale part of a routine liquidity program or a discretionary sale?

The sale was executed under a pre-scheduled Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and involved the exercise and immediate sale of stock options, consistent with routine portfolio management rather than discretionary selling.

The sale was executed under a pre-scheduled Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and involved the exercise and immediate sale of stock options, consistent with routine portfolio management rather than discretionary selling. How does this trade compare to Gelfond's recent activity in terms of size and cadence?

The 8,943-share sale is the smallest among seven sell transactions since May 2025, with prior trades ranging from 25,024 to 135,046 shares, a pattern explained by Gelfond's progressively lower remaining share capacity after substantial prior dispositions.

The 8,943-share sale is the smallest among seven sell transactions since May 2025, with prior trades ranging from 25,024 to 135,046 shares, a pattern explained by Gelfond's progressively lower remaining share capacity after substantial prior dispositions. What ongoing equity exposure does Gelfond retain after this transaction?

Gelfond directly holds 765,002 common shares following the transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $404.92 million Net income (TTM) $43.46 million Employees 700 1-year price change 46.86%

* 1-year price change calculated as of May 1, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers proprietary IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) technology, large-format projection systems, post-production services, and maintenance for a global network of IMAX theaters.

Generates revenue through system sales, leases, joint revenue sharing arrangements, maintenance services, and content distribution to both commercial and institutional clients.

Serves multiplex operators, museums, aquaria, educational centers, and entertainment venues in 87 countries and territories.

IMAX is a global leader in entertainment technology, specializing in immersive cinematic experiences through its proprietary projection and sound systems. The company leverages its extensive intellectual property and global theater network to deliver premium large-format content and services to both commercial and institutional customers. IMAX's competitive advantage lies in its advanced DMR technology and established brand presence across a diversified international footprint.

What this transaction means for investors

This isn't a discretionary sale — it's a deadline trade. The 8,943 shares Gelfond sold came from options issued back in 2016 that were set to expire on June 7, 2026, just six weeks after this transaction. Letting them expire would have meant walking away from the spread between the $31.40 strike and the market price near $37. The article notes the trade was executed under a 10b5-1 plan, but the more important detail is in footnote 1: the sales under that plan are now complete. The schedule was locked in back in December 2025 and has now fully unwound. For investors trying to read insider activity at IMAX going forward, this clears the deck. With the 2016 option tranche fully exercised and the 10b5-1 plan finished, the next sale Gelfond files won't be the tail end of a decade-old grant unwinding on a deadline — it'll be a real choice. That's the one worth paying attention to.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.