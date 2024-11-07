Imagion Biosystems Plans New Securities Issue to Boost Growth

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Limited has announced a proposed issue of up to 9,375,000 new securities, including 3,125,000 options and 6,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares. The issuance is slated for December 13, 2024, and aims to bolster the company’s capital structure, potentially attracting investors looking for growth opportunities in the biotech sector.

