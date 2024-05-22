Image Resources NL Secures Key Atlas Project Approval

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL has received the green light from the Minister for Environment to proceed with its Atlas mineral sands project, marking a pivotal moment for the company’s return to active mining and revenue generation. The Atlas Project, which boasts high-grade mineral reserves and is part of Image’s ambitious growth strategy, is set to begin construction and mining operations soon, with production expected to commence in early 2025. The company’s established feasibility plans and funding readiness position it strongly for the project’s imminent deployment.

