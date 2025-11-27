Imaflex Inc. Cl A Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Imaflex Inc. cl A (IFX_A.V) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$0.56 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$1.47 million, or C$0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Imaflex Inc. cl A reported adjusted earnings of C$0.78 million or C$0.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to C$27.49 million from C$28.42 million last year.

Imaflex Inc. cl A earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

