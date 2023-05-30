Imaflex Appoints Roger Tambay As CEO

(RTTNews) - Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V), a plastic company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Roger Tambay as President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Tambay will replace outgoing President and CEO, Joe Abbandonato.

The new CEO brings over three decades of experience in the polymer and plastics industries. Tambay was previously Founder and President of BioShur Inc., Co-Founder and Co-President of FilmOrganic, and Vice-President and General Manager at Balcan Plastics.

