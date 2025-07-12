I’m Retired and Regret Waiting Until 70 for Social Security — Here’s Why

Many retirees delay Social Security to maximize their monthly checks. Robert M., 72, said he’s one of them.

Be Aware: 8 Common Mistakes Retirees Make With Their Social Security Checks

Read More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Robert’s story, originally shared in the Reddit thread “I’m Retired and on Social Security,” reveals unexpected pitfalls of waiting too long and might reshape your retirement strategy.

The Hidden Cost of Lost Time

Robert believed delaying benefits would pay off long-term. Instead, he missed out on years of income during his healthiest retirement years.

“I waited until 70 to claim Social Security because every expert and article said it was the ‘smart’ move. Now I’m 72, and honestly, I regret it. The bigger monthly check is nice, but it came at a cost I didn’t see coming,” Robert shared.

He and his wife put off travel and some bucket-list dreams in their 60s, thinking they’d have more money and time later.

“My wife and I put off travel and some bucket-list stuff in our 60s, thinking we’d have more money and time later. She passed away before we could enjoy those years together,” he explained. “If I could do it over, I’d have claimed earlier and used those payments to make memories while we still could.”

Consider This: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why

The Inflation Squeeze

When you’re planning for retirement, it’s easy to underestimate just how quickly costs can rise. Many retirees assume they’d be fine once those bigger checks started coming in. Robert didn’t anticipate how quickly healthcare and daily expenses would rise.

“Another thing I didn’t expect: Healthcare and daily expenses went up faster than I planned for, and having those extra years of Social Security income would have helped,” he said.

The reality of retirement, he found, is that costs rarely stay the same, and having extra income earlier could have helped him better manage these surprises.

The Mental Toll

There’s another side to this decision that doesn’t get talked about enough: The stress of second-guessing. Many retirees wrestle with the question: Should I wait, or should I claim now?

For Robert, the stress of waiting outweighed the financial gains.

“The pressure to make the ‘right’ move was more draining than I realized. Plus, the stress of second-guessing every year, should I wait, should I claim, was more draining than I realized,” he admitted.

The uncertainty and constant worry about making the “right” decision made it hard to relax and enjoy retirement.

Robert’s Advice for Future Retirees

If you’re on the fence, my advice is not to just follow the “wait as long as possible” rule blindly. Think about your health, your spouse, if you have one and what you want to do with your time. Sometimes a smaller check earlier is worth it if it means living your life now, not someday.

“That’s the heart of what I’ve learned. The experts and articles can give you guidelines, but they don’t know your life,” Robert said. “Only you know what matters most to you and your family. For me, waiting until 70 made sense on paper, but in reality, it cost me time, experiences, and peace of mind that I can’t get back.”

If you’re considering when to claim Social Security, take a moment to look beyond the numbers. Ask yourself what you want your retirement to look like and who you want to share it with. Sometimes, the right decision isn’t the one that gives you the biggest check, but the one that lets you make the most of the time you have.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m Retired and Regret Waiting Until 70 for Social Security — Here’s Why

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.