I’m Retired and Regret Moving to Arizona — Here’s Why

Arizona’s desert landscapes and constant sunshine attract thousands of retirees yearly, but many soon discover the reality doesn’t match their expectations. Rising costs, extreme weather and infrastructure challenges have left numerous retirees questioning their decision to settle in the Grand Canyon State.

Learn More: I’m Retired and Regret Not Claiming Social Security at 65 — Here’s Why

Read Next: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

“I left after 15 years. From May to September, I battled skin cancer, ridiculous electric bills, absurd traffic, scorpions, poisonous snakes and Valley Fever,” said user @sheepdogonthehill, who left the comment on a YouTube video titled “The Top Reasons People Regret Moving to Phoenix.” The video perfectly highlights why many retirees regret moving to Arizona.

Some retirees in Arizona also shared their experiences under this Reddit post, and this article covers all the unexpected challenges retirees encounter after moving to Arizona.

Unbearable Heat and Health Concerns

The extreme heat in Arizona extends far beyond what most retirees anticipate, with temperatures regularly exceeding 110°F during summer months.

“I’m retired and worked as a software engineer at NASA. On many days, Phoenix ranks number one in the world and top [three] in air particle pollution. Coupled with the extreme heat and wind, it’s typical for emergency rooms to be full,” a YouTube user commenting as @mrlaw711 shared.

Monsoon season brings additional hazards, including dust storms (haboobs) that trigger respiratory problems and allergies in many seniors. Arizona’s appeal to retirees remains strong in tourism brochures, but the day-to-day reality includes significant heat challenges that warrant careful consideration.

Check Out: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025

Escalating Cost of Living

Housing prices have skyrocketed across Arizona. Under the video, user @sweets6865 lamented: “I moved to Phoenix in 97 from Michigan, and it wasn’t as crowded at the time. I rented a two-bedroom apartment in Tempe for $450.00 a month. I soon moved to Phoenix, a two-bedroom condo for $650 a month; now, the rent is up $1,335 per month. I eventually moved out of Arizona as I couldn’t stand hot summers any longer, and I don’t miss it.”

The high electricity bills required to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures shock many new residents unprepared for the financial burden. Another user by the handle @pennys3100 also said: “$900 power bill for us last month. Been stuck inside with two toddlers for two months now. I don’t even like going anywhere because getting in and out of a hot car in a hot parking lot is punishing.”

Even with equalizer payment plans, the utility costs considerably strain fixed retirement incomes and force difficult budgeting decisions.

Traffic Congestion

“Phoenix Arizona was Great at one time. Now the traffic is like Houston, Texas, and it’s now Los Angeles East, and California is taking it over,” @geraldmurray1117 commented under the YouTube video.

The population growth has overwhelmed Arizona’s road systems, creating frustrating traffic conditions reminiscent of larger metropolitan areas. Public transportation options remain limited, forcing car dependency on seniors who may eventually face driving restrictions.

Another user by the handle @33490 also had this to say: “The traffic now is a huge issue. Az feels too full, there’s too many people. There’s a line for everything now. Everything is busy on weekdays, weekends, and rush hour.”

For those contemplating retirement in the desert state, spending at least one summer season before committing could prevent costly relocation regrets.

Water Scarcity

Water restrictions are becoming increasingly common as Arizona faces critical supply challenges from Colorado River shortages.

“That water is key. It was one of your main requirements when we retired and moved,” Reddit user @awhq wrote. “So we moved to a place that gets 56 [inches] of rain a year. We still have water issues because it’s rural, and the water comes from reservoirs, and the area is growing like mad.”

“Moved here at 45. Will be leaving when I retire in 5-ish years back to a place with a change of seasons, water and real BBQ,” shared GotWheaten, another Reddit user.

Water bills and conservation requirements add another layer of expense many retirees hadn’t budgeted for before relocating.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m Retired and Regret Moving to Arizona — Here’s Why

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.