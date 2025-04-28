I’m a Gen Z Freelancer: How I Make Six Figures Without a 9-to-5

As the way we work continues to evolve, freelancing may someday overtake traditional full-time roles. According to Upwork’s Future Workforce Index, the majority of Gen Z workers — who will make up 30% of the U.S. workforce by 2030 — are electing to work as freelancers. According to the study, 53% of skilled Gen Z knowledge workers are already working in this way.

One of these Gen Zers is Suzanne Ctvrtlik, who has made six figures as a freelance senior designer on the Upwork platform. GOBankingRates spoke with her about how she grew her income, and why she decided to be a full-time freelancer rather than work a traditional job.

Scaling My Freelance Income to Six Figures

I focused on building long-term client relationships instead of constantly hustling for new projects. That meant being reliable, easy to work with and consistently delivering high-quality work.

Over time, I raised my rates as I gained experience and got a better sense of the value I was bringing to the table. Behind the scenes, I streamlined my workflow and built systems to save time, and brought on help when I needed it, so I could take on more work without burning out.

Why I Opted Out of the Traditional 9-to-5 Career Path

I graduated during a tough job market for entry-level creative roles. Many of the 9-to-5 opportunities I came across were underpaid, contract-based or located in high-cost cities, and they didn’t feel stable or aligned with the kind of work I wanted to do.

I started freelancing straight out of college, mostly out of necessity, but it ended up being a better fit. It gave me the creative freedom I was looking for and the chance to build something of my own, rather than following a pre-established career path.

Why I Prefer Freelancing To Working a Full-Time Job

One of the things I value most is the ability to travel, and freelancing has given me the freedom to do that without putting my work on pause. I’ve been able to keep things running smoothly while working from different places, which wouldn’t be possible in a traditional 9-to-5.

It also gives me the flexibility to structure my days around how I work best. I prefer async work and minimal meetings, so having that level of control makes a big difference in the quality of my work.

My Advice to Other Young Professionals Who Want To Be Full-Time Freelancers

If you want to do this full time, treat it like a business. Getting started is the hardest part, but once you build momentum, it gets easier.

Charge based on the value you bring, not what you think someone will pay. The clients who respect your work won’t push back on fair pricing. If you’re not bringing the value you want to charge for, take time to hone your craft or find people who can fill in the gaps. Quality is what keeps clients coming back.

Build systems, protect your time and don’t be afraid to say no. And honestly, spend some time in a customer service job if you haven’t already — you’ll deal with every personality and scenario imaginable in freelancing, and that experience helps more than you’d think.

