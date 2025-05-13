I’m a Career Expert: 2 Workshops That Will Help You After a Layoff — and 2 That Won’t

Through no fault of your own, and despite years of hard work, you’ve found yourself swept up in a layoff. No matter how often you’re told that you’ll land back on your feet or that plenty of people are in your same position, you don’t feel better.

In fact, you feel hopeless. It can be difficult to imagine how you could possibly dust yourself off and reenter the job market with confidence.

Take a deep breath. Straighten your shoulders. Remind yourself that you bring value to the table. There are things you can do to put yourself in a position to stand out among all the other job seekers — and one of the best is signing up for the right kind of workshop.

There are plenty of free and low-cost programs designed to help you upskill in areas hiring managers are actively looking for. But there are also programs that promise the moon and deliver only dust. So which should you pursue, and which should you skip?

GOBankingRates connected with some career experts to learn about which workshops can truly move the needle — and which ones often waste your time and money.

Look for State-Run Workshops

As a partner at Kingsley Szament Employment Lawyers, Eric Kingsley is well-versed in the legal and practical resources available to workers impacted by layoffs. He said that the right workshops can sharpen your skills and help you feel more empowered during your job hunt.

He encourages job seekers to prioritize workforce development programs, community college courses, and certified career development workshops in fields with strong hiring demand, such as project management, healthcare and technology.

“These are typically low-cost or no-cost and provide access to job placement services and resume assistance,” he said. “Union-sponsored training and nonprofit reentry programs are also effective and dependable.

Avoid Programs That Promise the World — Without Results

When you’re out of work, a program that guarantees a high-paying job can seem like a cool glass of water after wandering in the desert. However, Kingsley wants you to make sure it’s not a mirage — especially if the program requires a large upfront fee.

“Use caution when considering for-profit ‘bootcamps’ or certification programs with high-paying job promises that lack accreditation or definable outcome measurements,” he said. “If a program requires substantial fees with no determinable job placement streams, assessment feedback, or refund policies — proceed with caution.”

Unfortunately, programs like these often prey on the desperation people feel when they’re unemployed, offering little more than empty promises in exchange for their savings.

Look for Results-Driven Opportunities

For Keith L. Brown, an executive coach and motivational speaker, one of the biggest takeaways from a layoff is that it’s not the end of your career — instead, it can be a pivot point.

“Get educated, get equipped, and most importantly, stay encouraged,” he said. “Don’t just bounce back. Bounce forward.”

Part of bouncing forward means finding skill-based workshops and bootcamps that build skills you can put on a resume: Brown encourages job seekers to look for short-term programs that lead directly to in-demand competencies. “You want something that translates into a paycheck, not just a certificate,” he said.

If you’re exploring career coaching or a résumé-writing masterclass, Brown recommends finding instructors or coaches with a proven track record.

“Find coaches with results. Look for testimonials, success stories and real people who leveled up after working with them,” he said. “Your next opportunity starts with how you present yourself.”

Avoid Programs That Don’t Focus on the Future

When it comes to signing up for any career workshop, program, or coaching service, Brown has one rule: “If they can’t show you actual people who got real outcomes? Walk away.”

Focus on tangible services like job placement support, community building and ongoing assistance. If a program lacks these core elements, Brown advises you to “save your coins.”

He’s also wary of workshops that focus solely on surface-level motivation instead of teaching a skillset that can level up your next job opportunities. Brown offers a very simple litmus test:

“If you walk out of it saying, ‘that was inspiring,’ but can’t do anything different on Monday? That’s motivation without transformation. You need both.”

