I’m a Car Expert: 4 Luxury Cars To Buy Before Retirement

Retirees often look for comfort, reliability and low maintenance in a luxury car. If you’re considering upgrading your car before retirement, you’re not alone. Many retirees prioritize durability and ease of use, but also want to enjoy their golden years in a comfortable ride.

Models like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Lexus LS offer smooth rides and tech-savvy features, while the BMW 5 Series is ideal for those who want performance without sacrificing practicality. And for those seeking premium comfort, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is hard to beat — perfect for long road trips or downsizing to one well-rounded vehicle.

If you have the funds to splurge, car experts recommend these four luxury models that strike the perfect balance of comfort, performance and long-term value.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Starting Price: $63,900

Mercedes-Benz is a classic luxury brand that evokes elegance and sophistication. The E-Class is loaded with tech and safety features and oozes charm. “The car combines luxury features with everyday usability, which makes it an excellent pre-retirement purchase,” said Alan Gelfand, owner of German Car Depot. “The cabin provides genuine comfort through its luxurious seating, sophisticated driver assistance systems, and its smooth ride that resembles gliding on glass.”

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Starting Price: $117,900

If you have six figures to spend, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a higher level of class than the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and comes with high-end features such as the latest tech advancements, a powerful engine, a spacious cabin with premium leather seats and more.

“If you are on the brink of retirement, this is a car you should become acquainted with, because the comfort, the craftsmanship, the state-of-the-art technology — it all harmonizes in a way that most cars do not,” Rob Dillan, automotive expert and founder of EVhype, said. “It’s less of a car and more of a rolling sanctuary, and the type of ride that you long for in those slower, sweeter chapters of your life.”

BMW 5 Series

Starting Price: $59,900

The BMW 5 Series is perfect for retirees who want a sporty feel, a refined interior and advanced tech features at a lower price.

“The vehicle provides a perfect blend of performance and luxury through its inline-6 engine, plug-in hybrid, and V8-powered M550i options,” Gelfand said. “The precise yet forgiving handling allows drivers to enjoy both long highway drives and winding backroads with equal pleasure. ”

Retirees who have worked hard and want a car that’s both rewarding and practical, the 5 Series delivers an engaging driving experience with all the modern comforts and technologies expected in a premium sedan.

Lexus LS

Starting Price: $81,785

The Lexus LS offers an exceptionally smooth and quiet driving experience with high-quality features that make this car a standout choice for luxury buyers. The Lexus LS is recognized as one of the most reliable models available, according to Gelfand. “The LS interior features handcrafted elements which include leather upholstery and wooden trim, and produces one of the most silent driving experiences available in vehicles,” he said.

He added, “The Toyota engineering legacy supports the LS vehicle, which delivers both luxury and assurance to its owners.”

Dillan agrees that the Lexus LS is ideal for retirees and said, “The Lexus LS isn’t as flashy as some German alternatives, and that’s precisely what makes it so appealing.” He explained, “For retirees, that translates to fewer maintenance headaches and more peace of mind on those long road trips.”

Whether you’re planning road trips, downsizing to one car, or just want something that feels like a reward, these are four options worth considering.

