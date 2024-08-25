I’m a Bank Teller: Here’s How I Chose My Checking Account

As a bank teller, Rachael P. has seen it all when it comes to checking accounts. From customers with overflowing balances, to individuals scraping by paycheck to paycheck, she has had a front-row seat to the best and worst financial situations. When it came time to choose her own checking account, Rachael knew exactly what to look for — and what to avoid.

“I’ve had people accuse me of having some secret, bank employees only account,” she said. “But the truth is, I’m just trying to figure it out like everyone else. Well, I have a little bit of an advantage!”

Here’s how one bank teller chose her checking account.

Minimal Fees Were Non-Negotiable

Rachael is clear that the No. 1 factor for finding a good checking account is one with low to, preferably zero, fees. “Before I sign on to anything, I check the fees that are up front and the fees that are potential,” she said. “For example, overdraft fees — how bad are they and can you get rid of them altogether?”

After fully surveying her options, Rachael settled on an account with no monthly maintenance fee and no minimum balance requirement. “I wasn’t messing around — I said no fees, I meant no fees,” Rachael shared.

ATM Access Was a Top Priority

As someone who has dealt with countless ATM-related issues, Rachael knew the importance of widespread fee-free ATM access.

“I chose a bank that’s part of a large ATM network,” she said. “It’s not just about having ATMs near your home or work. Think about when you travel or go out — you don’t want to be stuck paying $3-$5 just to access your own money.”

Mobile and Online Banking Features Were a Must

In today’s digital age, robust mobile and online banking features were non-negotiable for Rachael.

“I wanted an app that would let me do everything from depositing checks to transferring money between accounts,” she said. “And let me tell you, not all banking apps are created equal. Some are like stepping into a time machine back to 1995.”

She tested everything before she signed up.

“Some banks will let you look at how their mobile banking works,” she said. “Just ask!”

Interest Rates Weren’t the Main Focus

While some people fixate on interest rates when choosing a checking account, Rachael took a different approach.

“Look, the interest rates on most checking accounts are so low they might as well be zero,” she said. “Instead, I chose a checking account with the features I wanted.”

That said, she made sure her chosen bank offered competitive rates on savings accounts and CDs.

“That way, I can easily transfer money to higher-yield accounts when I need to,” Rachael explained.

Overdraft Protection Options Were Carefully Considered

Having seen countless customers get hit with hefty overdraft fees, Rachael was particular about overdraft protection options.

“I chose an account that lets me link a savings account for overdraft protection,” she said. “Some banks charge $10 to $12 for this service each time it’s used, but mine does it for free.”

She also appreciated that her chosen account allowed her to opt out of overdraft protection entirely if she wanted.

“Sometimes, having your card declined is less embarrassing than getting slapped with a $35 overdraft fee,” Rachael said.

Sign-Up Bonuses Were a Nice Perk, Not the Main Draw

Rachael said banks offer various sign-up bonuses, but she doesn’t think those should sway your decisions.

“Sure, getting $200 for opening a new account sounds great, but if you’re paying $15 a month in fees, that bonus disappears pretty quickly,” she said. “Always do the math.”

Instead, she viewed sign-up bonuses as a nice perk — not the end all, be all of how she chose.

Customer Service Reputation Was Thoroughly Researched

Working in customer service, Rachael knew the importance of choosing a bank with a solid reputation for customer support.

“I read online reviews, asked friends about their experiences, and even called the customer service line with some questions before opening my account,” she explained “Listen, this is my bread and butter. Trust me when I say it’s important.”

The Final Word

Your checking account is one small piece of your financial future, but it’s an important one. Rachael reminds you to shop around, ask questions and think about what you need. After all, this isn’t one size fits all — at the risk of sounding cliché, your checking account is and should be as unique as you are.

