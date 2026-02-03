Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Price Target Decreased by 10.87% to 6.69

The average one-year price target for Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) has been revised to $6.69 / share. This is a decrease of 10.87% from the prior estimate of $7.51 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.47% from the latest reported closing price of $5.17 / share.

Iluka Resources Maintains 0.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.77%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.92% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iluka Resources. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 19.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILU is 0.23%, an increase of 17.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.55% to 48,384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 9,740K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,380K shares , representing an increase of 34.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 23.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,135K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,965K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 18.23% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 5,461K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841K shares , representing an increase of 29.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 21.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,877K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 4.78% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,019K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares , representing a decrease of 11.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 5.09% over the last quarter.

