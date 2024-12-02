ILPRA SpA Expands Share Buyback Program

ILPRA SpA (IT:ILP) has released an update.
ILPRA SpA, a leader in the packaging sector, recently purchased 1,200 of its own shares at an average price of 4.62 euros per share, as part of a share buyback program. This move aligns with ILPRA’s strategy to enhance its market position through continuous innovation and investment in advanced packaging technologies. With a significant global presence, ILPRA continues to focus on expanding its operations and meeting customer needs efficiently.
