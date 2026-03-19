ILMN Stock Gains Following Expanded Collaboration With Labcorp

Illumina, Inc. ILMN and Labcorp LH recently expanded their collaboration to advance precision oncology by leveraging innovative applications of next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions across the healthcare ecosystem.

This collaboration is expected to strengthen Illumina’s position in the fast-growing oncology space.

ILMN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the announcement, ILMN’s shares have gained 1.8%, closing at $122.95 yesterday.

An expanding NGS oncology portfolio is helping Illumina drive the revolution in cancer genomics. The company’s TruSight Oncology assay, TSO 500, continues to see increased utilization and broader adoption. Illumina is also partnering with several global pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics (CDx) enabled on the TSO Comprehensive genomic profiling test.

Illumina’s collaboration with Labcorp is expected to promote equitable access to cancer biomarker testing by bringing it closer to patients through new distributed test offerings. It will also generate evidence to facilitate payer coverage and develop new tests to address areas of unmet need. We expect the news to further boost market sentiment toward ILMN stock.

Illumina presently has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 4.25% sits comfortably against the industry’s -15.13%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.1%.

Perks of Illumina’s Expanded Collaboration

As part of the collaboration, the companies will explore co-commercializing Labcorp's FDA-authorized liquid biopsy assay PGDx elio plasma focus Dx, alongside Illumina's FDA-approved TruSight Oncology Comprehensive for solid tumor profiling. Together, these distributed in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits are intended to expand access to both tissue and liquid biopsy testing for hospitals and community health systems.

The collaboration will develop new tests, which is expected to span advanced oncology research and IVD tests for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and whole-genome sequencing (WGS).

More on Illumina’s Collaboration With Labcorp

Illumina and Labcorp will continue joint efforts to demonstrate the clinical utility of CGP and promote its adoption. In a collaborative study published in Frontiers of Oncology, researchers evaluated more than 7,600 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumor samples. The study applied Illumina CGP to demonstrate its coverage and utility in detecting known and novel genomic features of NSCLC.

Results showed that CGP identified variants associated with targeted therapies or clinical trials in more than 72% of tumor patients. This marks one of eight joint oncology publications between Illumina and Labcorp since 2022, along with 18 posters and presentations at industry conferences.

Industry Prospects Favor ILMN

Per a report by Global Market Insights, the global oncology market size is estimated to reach $866.1 billion in 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8% during 2024-2034. Key factors driving market growth include the rising global incidence of cancer, increasing disease awareness, and technological advancements.

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Another Recent Collaboration by ILMN

Last Tuesday, Illumina announced a strategic collaboration with Veritas Genetics Powered By Fuze Health to form a consortium. The partnership is aimed at bringing preventive genomics into everyday healthcare through health insurance plans in the United States and other global markets.

ILMN Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, ILMN’s shares have risen 44.4% compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth.

Illumina’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Illumina currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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